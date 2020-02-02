Cavs Rumors: Brandon Knight Close to Returning to Court | Cavaliers Nation

The Cleveland Cavaliers could get a major boost on the hardwood soon, as backup guard Brandon Knight is close to returning to the court.

Knight, 28, has played in just 16 games this season.

While some of the absences were because of coaching decisions earlier in the season, the guard has been sidelined the past few weeks due to left knee soreness.

In his first full campaign with the Cavs, Knight is averaging 4.9 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 boards per game. However, the veteran’s primary contribution to the Cavs comes as a mentor to the team’s youth base.

Yet, Knight is still in the prime of this career. Before injuries slowed down his momentum in the NBA, the University of Kentucky product was one of the best young stars in the league.

In fact, the 6-foot-2 pro posted an impressive 19.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game with the Phoenix Suns during the 2015-16 season.