Kevin Porter Jr. Posts Emotional Message of Gratitude to Darius Garland | Cavaliers Nation

While the Cleveland Cavaliers’ young core still hasn’t mastered the ways of winning, they’re ahead of the game when it comes to team unity.

As Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. remembered 2019 on Instagram, he celebrated forming a lifelong brotherhood with fellow rookie Darius Garland.

Porter, 19, was the No. 30 pick in the 2019 draft. Although the 6-foot-4 pro had a slow start to the season, he has improved his production with increased playing time.

Porter is putting up 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game off the bench this season.

The youngsters’ recent emergence likely played a role in getting the Cavs to part ways with sharpshooter Jordan Clarkson.

As a matter of fact, shipping Clarkson away should give the University of Southern California product more time to develop and become a key contributor for the Cavs from here on out.

Garland hasn’t exactly had an explosive start to his rookie year either. Despite being the No. 5 pick in the 2019 draft, Garland is taking his time to acclimate to the league and find his offensive groove. The point guard is averaging 11.3 points, 2.9 assists and 2.0 boards per game this season.

While both rookies are still getting their feet wet in the NBA, the Cavs are committed to their growth and development.

