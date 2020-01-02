Kevin Porter Jr. Posts Emotional Message of Gratitude to Darius Garland | Cavaliers Nation

- Kevin Porter Jr. Posts Emotional Message of Gratitude to Darius Garland
- Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love Share Optimistic Outlook on Cavs’ Young Core
- Video: Kevin Love Furious in Loss to Toronto Raptors, Seen Taking Out Anger on Bench
- Report: Cavs Have ‘Fresh Optimism’ Regarding Potential Kevin Love Trade
- Report: Cavs Have Had Internal Discussions About Re-Signing Tristan Thomspon
- Tristan Thompson Seen Guiding Darius Garland Through Interview After Saturday’s Win
- Former Cavs Teammates Send Birthday Messages to LeBron James for 35th Birthday
- Report: Tristan Thompson Unlikely to Net Cavs 1st-Round Pick in Trade
- John Beilein Offers Glowing Endorsement of Tristan Thompson
- J.R. Smith Says He Lost Passion for Basketball When He Played for New York Knicks
Kevin Porter Jr. Posts Emotional Message of Gratitude to Darius Garland
- Updated: January 2, 2020
While the Cleveland Cavaliers’ young core still hasn’t mastered the ways of winning, they’re ahead of the game when it comes to team unity.
As Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. remembered 2019 on Instagram, he celebrated forming a lifelong brotherhood with fellow rookie Darius Garland.
Porter, 19, was the No. 30 pick in the 2019 draft. Although the 6-foot-4 pro had a slow start to the season, he has improved his production with increased playing time.
Porter is putting up 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game off the bench this season.
The youngsters’ recent emergence likely played a role in getting the Cavs to part ways with sharpshooter Jordan Clarkson.
As a matter of fact, shipping Clarkson away should give the University of Southern California product more time to develop and become a key contributor for the Cavs from here on out.
Garland hasn’t exactly had an explosive start to his rookie year either. Despite being the No. 5 pick in the 2019 draft, Garland is taking his time to acclimate to the league and find his offensive groove. The point guard is averaging 11.3 points, 2.9 assists and 2.0 boards per game this season.
While both rookies are still getting their feet wet in the NBA, the Cavs are committed to their growth and development.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login