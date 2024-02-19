Tristan Thompson proposes 2 unique additions that would bring back All-Star Weekend excitement

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson had an interesting idea for the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, suggesting that the league add a one-on-one tournament and bring back the 2Ball competition from earlier All-Star events.

adding a 1 on 1 tournament and a 2-Ball tournament (like they did in 98-01) during all-star weekend would be entertaining — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) February 19, 2024

The NBA introduced the 2Ball competition back in 1998 to replace the dunk contest. It lasted until 2001 before the league did away with the event. It was a shooting event where teams consisted of one NBA and one WNBA player who played in the same city.

Collaboration with the WNBA – such as the competition between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend – could be a way to excite fans.

The 2Ball event alternated shooting and rebounding between the two teammates at seven different locations on the floor. While the NBA may not want to get rid of the Slam Dunk Contest to bring it back, it could be a nice addition to the All-Star festivities.

In addition, Thompson’s idea of adding a one-on-one tournament could also bring more competition to All-Star Weekend.

With the All-Star Game featuring very little defense, it’s possible that players would put more effort – and have more pride – in competing against one other player to see who is the best solo star in the game.

The NBA would have to get players willing to participate in the event, but it is a new idea that could bring some interest and competition to the weekend’s action.

Thompson, who signed a one-year deal with the Cavs this past offseason, is currently serving a suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug program. He is averaging 3.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 64.9 percent from the floor across 36 games.

A one-time NBA champion with the Cavs in the 2016 season, Thompson has never made an All-Star Game, so his perspective could be a good one to listen to since he’s always been more on the spectator side of the event.

The NBA has been innovative in recent seasons, adding a play-in tournament for the playoffs and introducing the In-Season Tournament for the first time in the 2023-24 campaign.

It’s possible the league needs to use some of that innovation to improve All-Star Weekend and give the fans a more exciting experience.